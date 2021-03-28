Short Interest in Mojave Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOJGF) Expands By 1,541.7%

Mojave Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOJGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 1,541.7% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:MOJGF remained flat at $$0.37 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,585. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40. Mojave Gold has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.52.
Mojave Gold Company Profile
Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?
Receive News & Ratings for Mojave Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mojave Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.