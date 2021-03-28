Short Interest in Mojave Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOJGF) Expands By 1,541.7%

Mojave Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOJGF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a growth of 1,541.7% from the February 28th total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 116,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:MOJGF remained flat at $$0.37 on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,585. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.40. Mojave Gold has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.52.

Mojave Gold Company Profile

Mojave Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of natural resource properties in Mexico and Canada. The company primarily explores for gold and vanadium deposits. It has an option to acquire a 100% interest in the Sonora Gold property covering an area of 7,825 hectares located in the mining district of Benjamin Hill in Sonora, Mexico; and 80% interest in the Panther1 property located in Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

