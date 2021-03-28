Short Interest in MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) Decreases By 94.2%

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, S.A. (OTCMKTS:MRPRF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decrease of 94.2% from the February 28th total of 77,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.5 days.

Shares of MRPRF remained flat at $$11.05 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 386. MERLIN Properties SOCIMI has a 12 month low of $5.90 and a 12 month high of $11.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.10.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised MERLIN Properties SOCIMI from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of MERLIN Properties SOCIMI in a report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy”.

MERLIN Properties SOCIMI, SA, one of the main real estate companies listed on the Spanish Stock Exchange (IBEX-35), has as its main activity the acquisition and management of tertiary real estate assets in the Iberian Peninsula. The Company is a public limited company incorporated as a SOCIMI. The main activity of the Company is the acquisition, active management, operation and selective rotation of quality commercial real estate assets in the investment segment ÂCoreÂ and ÂCore PlusÂ, mainly in Spain and, to a lesser extent, in Portugal.

