Short Interest in Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) Expands By 8,000.0%

Logiq, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LGIQ) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,100 shares, an increase of 8,000.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of LGIQ opened at $6.60 on Friday. Logiq has a 1-year low of $1.62 and a 1-year high of $14.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $108.15 million, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $7.40.

About Logiq

Logiq, Inc engages in the provision of e-commerce, m-commerce, and fintech business enablement solutions and services. The firm offers Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS), which enables small-medium-sized businesses to create a mobile application without the need of technical knowledge, investment or background in information technology.

