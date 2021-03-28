Short Interest in iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF (NASDAQ:AMCA) Grows By 400.0%

iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF (NASDAQ:AMCA) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 400.0% from the February 28th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF stock traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.79. 600 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 917. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.66. iShares Russell 1000 Pure U.S. Revenue ETF has a 52-week low of $21.35 and a 52-week high of $34.73.

