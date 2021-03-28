Short Interest in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Rises By 544.7%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 90,900 shares, a growth of 544.7% from the February 28th total of 14,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 113,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EMXC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $274,000. Main Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $167,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $383,000.

NASDAQ EMXC traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.24. 305,924 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 124,518. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.29. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a 52-week low of $33.95 and a 52-week high of $61.44.

