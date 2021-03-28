Short Interest in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) Expands By 975.0%

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSML) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,600 shares, a growth of 975.0% from the February 28th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 17.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,125,000 after buying an additional 6,663 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,089,000. BCS Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $637,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 15.8% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 14,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC boosted its position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2021 Municipal Bond ETF by 686.7% during the fourth quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 9,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 8,268 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:BSML remained flat at $$25.32 during trading hours on Friday. 21,561 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,180. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.32. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $25.48.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be given a $0.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%.

