Short Interest in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) Increases By 169.2%

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,400 shares, a growth of 169.2% from the February 28th total of 29,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,027,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,362,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,472,721 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,680,000 after acquiring an additional 281,583 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $770,000. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 126.2% in the 4th quarter. Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 267,839 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 149,448 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth $491,000.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.49. 844,387 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,044,864. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a one year low of $2.65 and a one year high of $3.82.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.32%.

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

