Short Interest in Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Declines By 54.2%

Fuchs Petrolub SE (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decrease of 54.2% from the February 28th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 30,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

FUPBY stock opened at $12.01 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.63. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $14.92.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Fuchs Petrolub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; service fluids and dry coating products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, hydraulic, refrigeration, compressor, machine, textile machine, industrial, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable, open gear, and chain lubricants, as well as release agents.

