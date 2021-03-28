Short Interest in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) Decreases By 62.1%

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 62.1% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

FTXD traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.37. 4,214 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,886. First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF has a twelve month low of $17.13 and a twelve month high of $32.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.10.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) by 216.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,777 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned about 19.17% of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

