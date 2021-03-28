Short Interest in FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) Expands By 152.0%

FAT Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:FAT) was the target of a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,000 shares, a growth of 152.0% from the February 28th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 73,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

FAT Brands stock traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $8.22. 25,923 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 64,876. FAT Brands has a twelve month low of $1.75 and a twelve month high of $11.40. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.79. The stock has a market cap of $98.03 million, a PE ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 2.08.

FAT Brands (NASDAQ:FAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.27). FAT Brands had a negative return on equity of 553.81% and a negative net margin of 48.26%. Equities analysts anticipate that FAT Brands will post -0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of FAT Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FAT. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of FAT Brands during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. ADW Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FAT Brands during the fourth quarter worth $4,399,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in FAT Brands during the fourth quarter worth $76,000. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FAT Brands

FAT Brands Inc, a multi-brand franchising company, acquires, develops, and markets fast casual and casual dining restaurant concepts. As of December 14, 2020, it owned nine restaurant brands, including Fatburger, Johnny Rockets, Buffalo's Cafe, Buffalo's Express, Hurricane Grill & Wings, Elevation Burger, Yalla Mediterranean and Ponderosa, and Bonanza Steakhouses, as well as franchised approximately 675 units worldwide.

