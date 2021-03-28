Short Interest in Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) Declines By 62.5%

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decline of 62.5% from the February 28th total of 4,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Elmira Savings Bank stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 11,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.32% of Elmira Savings Bank at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 10.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Elmira Savings Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th.

NASDAQ ESBK traded up $0.05 on Friday, hitting $13.85. 2,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,743. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.20 million, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.70. Elmira Savings Bank has a 52-week low of $10.30 and a 52-week high of $16.00.

Elmira Savings Bank (NASDAQ:ESBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.81 million for the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd.

Elmira Savings Bank Company Profile

Elmira Savings Bank provides banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. It accepts savings and money market accounts, time deposits, retail and commercial checking accounts, certificates of deposit, individual retirement arrangements, and NOW accounts. The company also provides consumer loans comprising auto, truck, and motorcycle loans; personal loans; boats, recreational vehicles, and other outdoor sports equipment loans; home improvement/equity loans; jacuzzi/hot tub/pool loans; and lines of credit.

