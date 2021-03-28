Short Interest in Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) Increases By 185.3%

Conformis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFMS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,810,000 shares, an increase of 185.3% from the February 28th total of 634,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,420,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Conformis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.06.

Get Conformis alerts:

In related news, CEO Mark A. Augusti sold 61,025 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.64, for a total value of $39,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,280,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,420.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CFMS. Everett Harris & Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Conformis by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 38,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Conformis during the third quarter valued at $74,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Conformis by 93.2% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 155,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Conformis in the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Conformis by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 280,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 80,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CFMS stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.00. 2,327,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,394,639. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Conformis has a 12-month low of $0.58 and a 12-month high of $1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.86.

Conformis (NASDAQ:CFMS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Conformis had a negative net margin of 32.11% and a negative return on equity of 174.01%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Conformis will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

About Conformis

Conformis, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells joint replacement implants. The company offers personalized knee replacement products, including iTotal CR, a cruciate-retaining product; iTotal PS, a posterior cruciate ligament substituting product; iDuo, a personalized bicompartmental knee replacement system; iUni, a personalized unicompartmental knee replacement product to treat the medial or lateral compartment of the knee; and iTotal Identity, a knee system.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Receive News & Ratings for Conformis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Conformis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.