Short Interest in Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) Increases By 3,464.3%

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A. (OTCMKTS:CODYY) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,900 shares, a growth of 3,464.3% from the February 28th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 532,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CODYY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Friday, March 5th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Bryan, Garnier & Co upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Compagnie de Saint-Gobain in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Compagnie de Saint-Gobain from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS:CODYY opened at $12.05 on Friday. Compagnie de Saint-Gobain has a one year low of $4.57 and a one year high of $12.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.57.

Compagnie de Saint-Gobain designs, manufactures, and distributes materials and solutions for wellbeing worldwide. It operates in five segments: High Performance Solutions; Northern Europe; Southern Europe Â- Middle East Â- Africa; Americas; and Asia-Pacific. The company offers glass for building, industrial mortars, exterior products, and pipes; insulation, plasterboards, and interior glass products; and coated glass and high performance materials.

