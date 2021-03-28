Short Interest in BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Drops By 93.2%

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the February 28th total of 790,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,486,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
BioRestorative Therapies stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. BioRestorative Therapies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05.
BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile
Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?
Receive News & Ratings for BioRestorative Therapies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioRestorative Therapies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.