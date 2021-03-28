Short Interest in BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) Drops By 93.2%

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BRTX) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 54,100 shares, a drop of 93.2% from the February 28th total of 790,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,486,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

BioRestorative Therapies stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.01. BioRestorative Therapies has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.05.

BioRestorative Therapies Company Profile

BioRestorative Therapies, Inc develops therapeutic products using cell and tissue protocols primarily involving adult stem cells. The company's two core programs are relate to the treatment of disc/spine disease and metabolic disorders. Its disc/spine program includes a lead cell therapy candidate, BRTX-100 is a product formulated from autologous (or a person's own) cultured mesenchymal stem cells collected from the patient's bone marrow and intended for the non-surgical treatment of painful lumbosacral disc disorders.

