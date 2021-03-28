Short Interest in Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) Increases By 250.0%

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:APNHY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, an increase of 250.0% from the February 28th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Aspen Pharmacare from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of OTCMKTS APNHY opened at $9.15 on Friday. Aspen Pharmacare has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $10.22. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.46.

Aspen Pharmacare Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies specialty, branded, and generic pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in Commercial Pharmaceuticals and Manufacturing segments. The company provides general anaesthetics and muscle relaxants under the Anaesthetics brand; cytotoxic medicines under the Regional brand; and injectable anticoagulants with a focus on low molecular weight heparins, Xa inhibitors, and heparin derivatives under the Thrombosis brand.

