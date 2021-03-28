Short Interest in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Grows By 751.7%

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 751.7% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.
NYSE:ASA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $20.05. 59,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,038. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45.
The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile
ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.
