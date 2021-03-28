Short Interest in ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) Grows By 751.7%

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited (NYSE:ASA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, an increase of 751.7% from the February 28th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 90,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

NYSE:ASA traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $20.05. 59,719 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 92,038. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.33 and a 200-day moving average of $21.12. ASA Gold and Precious Metals has a fifty-two week low of $10.25 and a fifty-two week high of $25.45.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASA. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,182,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new stake in ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at $282,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 28,287 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 13,592 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,076,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $23,538,000 after purchasing an additional 48,505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ASA Gold and Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth about $382,000.

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Company Profile

ASA Gold and Precious Metals Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It primarily invests in stocks of companies engaged in the exploration, mining or processing of gold, silver, platinum, diamonds, or other precious minerals. It also invests in exchange traded funds.

