Short Interest in Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) Increases By 1,244.4%

Amazonas Florestal, Ltd (OTCMKTS:AZFL) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,073,000 shares, an increase of 1,244.4% from the February 28th total of 154,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,130,988,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

AZFL stock opened at $0.01 on Friday. Amazonas Florestal has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

About Amazonas Florestal

