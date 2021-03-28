Short Interest in Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) Increases By 238.1%

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANCTF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, an increase of 238.1% from the February 28th total of 4,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 47.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ANCTF opened at $31.72 on Friday. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a 52 week low of $22.56 and a 52 week high of $35.67. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $31.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.26.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard, Inc engages in the operation of independent convenience stores. It sells goods for immediate consumption, road transportation fuel, and other products mainly through company-operated stores and franchises stores. It operates under Circle K, Ingo, Couche-Tara brands. The company was founded by Alain Bouchard, Jacques D’Amours, Richard Fortin, and Réal Plourde in 1980 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

