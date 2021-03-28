Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Downgraded by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut shares of Shoprite (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shoprite from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Shoprite from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Shoprite alerts:

OTCMKTS SRGHY opened at $10.81 on Wednesday. Shoprite has a 1-year low of $5.35 and a 1-year high of $11.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.91.

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and other African countries. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, bedding, loose carpeting, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for Shoprite Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shoprite and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.