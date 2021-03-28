Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) Short Interest Update

Shoprite Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:SRGHY) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 74.4% from the February 28th total of 11,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of SRGHY traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $10.81. 3,334 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,950. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.91. Shoprite has a 52-week low of $5.35 and a 52-week high of $11.07.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SRGHY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Shoprite from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded Shoprite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Shoprite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Shoprite Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily engages in the food retailing business in South Africa and other African countries. The company operates through four segments: Supermarkets RSA, Supermarkets Non-RSA, Furniture, and Other Operating segments. It also offers clothing, general merchandise, cosmetic, and liquor products; furniture, bedding, loose carpeting, home entertainment, and floor covering products; and liquors, electrical and household appliances, and soft furnishings.

