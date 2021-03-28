Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) PT Raised to $82.00

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) had its target price increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on SMTC. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Semtech from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Oppenheimer restated a buy rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Semtech in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $74.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Semtech from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Semtech currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $74.93.

Shares of SMTC opened at $68.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 95.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.66. Semtech has a 12-month low of $34.62 and a 12-month high of $83.94. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.06.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.24 million. Semtech had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 8.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Semtech will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Emeka Chukwu sold 3,000 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total value of $220,260.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 92,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,755,007.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 7,670 shares of Semtech stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.73, for a total value of $565,509.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,506,525.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 19,670 shares of company stock worth $1,473,789 in the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Semtech by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,292,454 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $525,714,000 after acquiring an additional 35,689 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Semtech by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,678,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $120,991,000 after acquiring an additional 108,679 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Semtech by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,656,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $119,419,000 after acquiring an additional 462,314 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Semtech by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,324,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,509,000 after acquiring an additional 16,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Semtech by 47.9% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 909,339 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $65,554,000 after buying an additional 294,368 shares during the last quarter. 97.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various enterprise computing, communications, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

