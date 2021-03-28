Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Securitas AB (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SCTBF shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Securitas from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Securitas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Securitas from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Pareto Securities lowered shares of Securitas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Securitas in a research report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Securitas alerts:

Shares of Securitas stock remained flat at $$16.90 during trading on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.87. Securitas has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $17.09.

Securitas AB offers security services. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It primarily offers on-site, mobile and remote guarding, electronic security, fire and safety, and corporate risk management services.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Securitas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Securitas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.