Seaport Global Securities Begins Coverage on Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV)

Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $53.00 price target on the bank’s stock. Seaport Global Securities also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q1 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.92 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.79 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Synovus Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Synovus Financial from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Truist upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Raymond James upped their target price on Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Synovus Financial from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.63.

Synovus Financial stock opened at $46.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.27. The company has a market cap of $6.97 billion, a PE ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. Synovus Financial has a fifty-two week low of $14.12 and a fifty-two week high of $50.51.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $500.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $483.82 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 8.20% and a net margin of 15.84%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Synovus Financial will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.85%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 0.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,094,000 after purchasing an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 210.8% during the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 80,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 54,526 shares during the last quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $298,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Synovus Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $383,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 32,045 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

