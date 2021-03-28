Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target Cut to $105.00

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) had its price target lowered by research analysts at Citigroup from $115.00 to $105.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 31.25% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on SAIC. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Science Applications International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their target price on Science Applications International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Science Applications International from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Science Applications International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.13.

SAIC opened at $80.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Science Applications International has a 12 month low of $67.52 and a 12 month high of $103.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.68.

Science Applications International (NYSE:SAIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The information technology services provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.09% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Science Applications International will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Science Applications International by 60.4% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 457 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. raised its holdings in Science Applications International by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Science Applications International by 64.1% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $114,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilsey Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Science Applications International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Science Applications International

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology and equipment platform integration; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions.

