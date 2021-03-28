Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Stock Position Decreased by Capital Advantage Inc.

Capital Advantage Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Capital Advantage Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 3,885,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,842,000 after buying an additional 91,807 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,977,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,390,000 after buying an additional 53,253 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,219,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,475,000 after buying an additional 5,673 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $75,198,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 638,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,794,000 after acquiring an additional 117,913 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHA traded up $1.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.69. 469,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 838,043. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.44 and a 52-week high of $105.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.10.

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

