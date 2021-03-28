Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $33.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Schneider Electric SA offers integrated solutions across multiple market segments energy and infrastructure, industrial processes, building automation, and data centers or networks, as well as in residential applications. The Company is focused on making energy safe, reliable, and efficient. Its power management systems offers high density metering, energy tariff optimization, power quality mitigation, local LV/MV protection & control, intelligent power & motor control, renewable energy conversion and electric vehicle recharging. Its process and machine management system offers general machines control, packaging control and material handling control and hoisting control. Its IT / server room management systems offer rack systems, uninterruptible power supply, cooling control and surveillance. It also has building management systems and security management systems. Schneider Electric SA is headquartered in Rueil Malmaison, France. “

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Schneider Electric S.E. has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $33.00.

SBGSY stock opened at $29.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Schneider Electric S.E. has a twelve month low of $15.55 and a twelve month high of $31.39. The company has a market cap of $83.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.22 and a 200-day moving average of $28.12.

About Schneider Electric S.E.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

