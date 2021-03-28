Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Stock Rating Upgraded by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Schibsted ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Barclays began coverage on Schibsted ASA in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Schibsted ASA in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Schibsted ASA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Schibsted ASA stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.91 and a 200-day moving average of $41.39. Schibsted ASA has a 1 year low of $17.98 and a 1 year high of $42.99.

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Marketplaces, Publishing, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers; offers online classifieds services; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

