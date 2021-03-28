Savaria Co. (SIS) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

Savaria Co. (TSE:SIS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Shares of TSE:SIS opened at C$18.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$17.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.76. Savaria has a fifty-two week low of C$9.52 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.03.

Get Savaria alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Savaria from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Savaria from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Savaria from C$20.00 to C$20.50 in a research report on Friday.

Savaria Corporation designs, engineers, and manufactures products for personal mobility in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Accessibility, Adapted Vehicles, and Patient Handling. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair lifts, and elevators for home and commercial use.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Savaria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Savaria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.