San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on April 14th

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0189 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

NYSE SJT opened at $3.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $4.54.

About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust operates as an express trust in Texas. The company has a 75% net overriding royalty interest carved out of Southland's oil and natural gas interests (the subject interests) in properties located in the San Juan Basin in northwestern New Mexico. The subject interests consist of working interests, royalty interests, overriding royalty interests, and other contractual rights in 119,000 net producing acres in San Juan, Rio Arriba, and Sandoval Counties of northwestern New Mexico, as well as 826.3 net wells.

