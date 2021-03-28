San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (SJT) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.02 on April 14th

San Juan Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:SJT) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 19th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.0189 per share by the oil and gas producer on Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $0.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.
NYSE SJT opened at $3.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.19 and a beta of 0.48. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.31. San Juan Basin Royalty Trust has a 52-week low of $1.88 and a 52-week high of $4.54.
About San Juan Basin Royalty Trust
