Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) Position Boosted by Worth Venture Partners LLC

Worth Venture Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLRX) by 39.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 360,556 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 102,307 shares during the quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC owned approximately 1.51% of Salarius Pharmaceuticals worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Salarius Pharmaceuticals by 765.5% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 101,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 89,934 shares in the last quarter. 3.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Salarius Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 23rd.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.56. 2,073,808 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,976,908. The firm has a market cap of $69.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 2.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.14. Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.56 and a 12 month high of $3.50.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. Salarius Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.22% and a negative net margin of 155.82%. Equities research analysts forecast that Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage oncology company. The firm focuses on the development of Salarius’ clinical pipeline, which targets rare, orphan cancers and cancers with a high unmet need. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

