Safehold Inc. (SAFE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.16 on April 15th

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) declared a quarterly dividend on Sunday, March 21st, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.1623 per share on Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Safehold has raised its dividend by 160.5% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Safehold has a payout ratio of 45.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Safehold to earn $1.33 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.65 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.9%.

Shares of Safehold stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a PE ratio of 63.35 and a beta of -0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.88 and a 200 day moving average of $70.22. Safehold has a 52 week low of $42.49 and a 52 week high of $84.99.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $39.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.46 million. Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%. On average, equities analysts predict that Safehold will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $672,939.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of Safehold stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total value of $3,002,328.91. In the last quarter, insiders sold 84,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,029. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SAFE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Safehold in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

