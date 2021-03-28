Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 58,414 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,072 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in Safehold were worth $4,234,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Safehold by 26.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 610,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000,000 after buying an additional 128,523 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Safehold during the 3rd quarter valued at $221,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Safehold by 48.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,110 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Safehold by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,376,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,548,000 after purchasing an additional 242,189 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in Safehold by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 26.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Safehold alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on SAFE shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Safehold in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $101.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Safehold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Safehold from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.50.

Safehold stock opened at $71.58 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.22. Safehold Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.49 and a 12 month high of $84.99. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.35 and a beta of -0.46.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.01). Safehold had a net margin of 38.08% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $39.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.46 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Safehold Inc. will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.1623 dividend. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.03%.

In related news, Director Dean S. Adler sold 8,792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.54, for a total value of $672,939.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Dean S. Adler sold 39,241 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $3,002,328.91. Insiders sold 84,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,383,029 over the last quarter. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

Recommended Story: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE).

Receive News & Ratings for Safehold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safehold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.