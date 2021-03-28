Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $66.11.

Several research firms have commented on R. Wells Fargo & Company raised Ryder System from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ryder System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on Ryder System in a research note on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Ryder System from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

Ryder System stock opened at $76.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.98. Ryder System has a 12 month low of $22.62 and a 12 month high of $79.90.

Ryder System (NYSE:R) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The transportation company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.23 billion. Ryder System had a negative net margin of 2.37% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. On average, analysts expect that Ryder System will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.93%. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.16%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in R. FMR LLC boosted its position in Ryder System by 574.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 583,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,157,000 after buying an additional 496,769 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Ryder System by 162.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 29,223 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 18,106 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Ryder System by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 121,838 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,146,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Ryder System by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 75,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after buying an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.28% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options, as well as maintenance services, supplies, and related equipment for operation of the vehicles; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers, as well as fleet support services.

