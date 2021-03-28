Ryan Azus Sells 6,250 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) CRO Ryan Azus sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.68, for a total value of $2,023,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 48,367 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,655,430.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Ryan Azus also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Ryan Azus sold 3,454 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.34, for a total value of $1,199,712.36.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Ryan Azus sold 7,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.56, for a total value of $2,569,200.00.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $319.95 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $375.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $414.39. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 1 year low of $108.53 and a 1 year high of $588.84. The company has a market capitalization of $91.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 410.19, a P/E/G ratio of 12.42 and a beta of -1.46.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 27.93% and a net margin of 17.10%. The business had revenue of $882.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.97 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 368.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZM. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $28,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Earnest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $38,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the third quarter worth $45,000. 37.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ZM shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $315.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $402.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $354.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Zoom Video Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $430.56.

Zoom Video Communications Company Profile

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's product portfolio includes Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system that provides secure call routing, call queuing, call detail reports, call recording, call quality monitoring, voicemail, switch to video, and other services, as well as inbound and outbound calling services; and Zoom Chat enables sharing messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices for meeting and phone customers.

