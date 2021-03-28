Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will announce $0.09 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.13. Ruth’s Hospitality Group also reported earnings of $0.09 per share during the same quarter last year. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year earnings of $0.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.89. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.72 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Get Ruth's Hospitality Group alerts:

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 5th. The restaurant operator reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 1.70% and a negative net margin of 3.65%. The firm had revenue of $77.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.22 million.

RUTH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th.

In other Ruth’s Hospitality Group news, Director Michael P. Odonnell sold 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $4,980,000.00. 7.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 20.2% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 328,881 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,638,000 after purchasing an additional 55,161 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,873,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $53,904,000 after acquiring an additional 180,181 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 787.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 302,508 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $698,000 after acquiring an additional 268,410 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,213 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 932 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 195.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 73,240 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 48,450 shares during the period. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ RUTH opened at $25.52 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $892.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -68.97, a PEG ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 2.31. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.61. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a 52-week low of $5.15 and a 52-week high of $26.87.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ruth’s Hospitality Group (RUTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ruth's Hospitality Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.