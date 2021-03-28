Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Price Target to $104.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $109.00 to $104.00 in a research note released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OLLI. Bank of America downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to an underperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $122.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and cut their target price for the company from $86.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $91.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $94.13.

NASDAQ:OLLI opened at $88.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $5.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.13. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a fifty-two week low of $40.30 and a fifty-two week high of $123.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $89.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.04.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $515.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.74 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 13.31% and a return on equity of 16.64%. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, SVP Kevin Mclain sold 6,964 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.96, for a total transaction of $821,473.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,863.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John W. Swygert sold 3,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $295,463.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,841.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 10,620 shares of company stock valued at $1,131,307. 16.36% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OLLI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 563 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $183,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 108,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,459,000 after buying an additional 7,422 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 14,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after buying an additional 5,200 shares during the period.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers food products, housewares, books and stationery, bed and bath products, health and beauty products, floor coverings, electronics, and toys; and other products, including hardware, personal health care, candy, clothing, sporting, pet and lawn, and garden products.

