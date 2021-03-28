Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. (OTCMKTS:ROSGQ) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a decrease of 90.2% from the February 28th total of 12,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS ROSGQ remained flat at $$0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday. 912 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,992. Rosetta Genomics has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12.

About Rosetta Genomics

Rosetta Genomics Ltd. operates as a genomic diagnostics company worldwide. The company's microRNA technologies based diagnostic tests include RosettaGX Cancer Origin for the identification of the primary site of metastatic cancer; mi-KIDNEY, a kidney tumor classification test for pathology samples; RosettaGX Reveal for the diagnosis of indeterminate thyroid fine-needle aspirate samples; and mi-LUNG diagnostic tests.

