Rogers Sugar Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.09 (TSE:RSI)

Rogers Sugar Inc. (TSE:RSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.09 per share on Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th.

Rogers Sugar stock opened at C$5.76 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.41 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.28. The company has a market capitalization of C$596.37 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94. Rogers Sugar has a 52 week low of C$4.13 and a 52 week high of C$5.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.96.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Rogers Sugar from C$5.50 to C$5.75 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. National Bank Financial upgraded Rogers Sugar from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$4.25 to C$5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd.

Rogers Sugar Inc, through its subsidiary, Lantic Inc, engages in refining, packaging, and marketing sugar and maple products. The company operates through two segments, Sugar and Maple Products. It offers granulated, plantation raw, yellow, brown, organic, icing, maple, stevia, smart sweetener blend, and coconut sugar; and syrups, jam and jelly mixes, and iced tea mixes.

