Robecosam AG Sells 4,865 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Robecosam AG lessened its holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 411,414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,865 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Dover were worth $51,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DOV. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Dover in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its position in Dover by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 30,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,905 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Dover by 36.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,015,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,175,000 after acquiring an additional 270,843 shares during the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd bought a new position in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,167,000. Finally, Northstar Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dover during the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. 82.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOV stock traded up $2.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $139.90. 525,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 781,070. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.30. Dover Co. has a 52-week low of $76.83 and a 52-week high of $140.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $121.05.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Dover had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 26.73%. Dover’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Dover’s payout ratio is 33.39%.

DOV has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on Dover from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Wolfe Research cut Dover from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Dover from $134.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.80.

In related news, SVP Ivonne M. Cabrera sold 3,617 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total value of $481,061.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,454 shares in the company, valued at $2,853,382. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

