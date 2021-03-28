Robecosam AG Grows Stock Holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 173.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 410,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $20,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,876 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 46.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,657,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $118,583,000 after buying an additional 1,152,929 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile during the third quarter valued at about $249,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 9.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,051,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,095,000 after acquiring an additional 94,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the third quarter worth about $309,000. Institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SQM. Citigroup raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.60.

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile stock traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $52.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 480,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,633. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a one year low of $20.46 and a one year high of $60.74.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $513.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $485.76 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

