Robecosam AG Grows Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Robecosam AG grew its stake in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 142,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,458 shares during the period. Robecosam AG’s holdings in Linde were worth $37,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Linde in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Knuff & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Linde by 75.4% in the fourth quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Linde during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Finally, Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter valued at $48,000. 72.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Kelcey E. Hoyt sold 2,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.66, for a total transaction of $643,997.94. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,779 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,003.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Linde stock traded up $8.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $281.40. The company had a trading volume of 2,235,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,938,336. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $257.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.45. The company has a market cap of $147.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78. Linde plc has a twelve month low of $159.41 and a twelve month high of $281.65.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The basic materials company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.97 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.29%. Sell-side analysts expect that Linde plc will post 8.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $1.06 dividend. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.96. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Linde’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.77%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LIN. Zacks Investment Research cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Linde from $289.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $285.00 price objective on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, December 7th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $262.44.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon dioxide, hydrogen, helium, electronic and specialty gases, acetylene, and carbon monoxide. The company also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, hydrogen and synthesis gas, and other plants.

