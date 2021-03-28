Robecosam AG Grows Position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Robecosam AG boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,116 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares during the period. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.05% of Roper Technologies worth $22,898,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 39,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $17,098,000 after buying an additional 2,233 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Roper Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,557,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 25.2% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 17,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,354,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 3,559 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden increased its position in Roper Technologies by 60.8% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 8,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Roper Technologies alerts:

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $7.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $410.36. 448,031 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 655,960. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $289.59 and a twelve month high of $455.72. The company has a market cap of $43.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.63, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $390.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $405.36.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.07. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.39 EPS. Roper Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a $0.563 dividend. This represents a $2.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This is a positive change from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is 17.24%.

ROP has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Roper Technologies from $320.00 to $310.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Argus increased their price target on Roper Technologies from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upgraded Roper Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Roper Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $460.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $428.22.

Roper Technologies Company Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

See Also: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Roper Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roper Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.