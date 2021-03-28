Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) Short Interest Update

Riverside Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:RVSDF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decrease of 90.1% from the February 28th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 163,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS RVSDF remained flat at $$0.18 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 94,831. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21. Riverside Resources has a 1-year low of $0.09 and a 1-year high of $0.40.
About Riverside Resources
