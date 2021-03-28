Riverpark Capital Management LLC Sells 48,341 Shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 30.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 111,408 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,341 shares during the quarter. Pinterest accounts for 3.3% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $7,341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,766,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,829,785,000 after purchasing an additional 4,073,553 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 261.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,554,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,531,000 after purchasing an additional 14,872,010 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 4,055,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,253,000 after purchasing an additional 810,684 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the third quarter worth about $148,502,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinterest during the fourth quarter worth about $212,732,000. Institutional investors own 58.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Pinterest from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pinterest from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays lifted their target price on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Pinterest in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.89.

Shares of NYSE:PINS traded up $0.86 during trading on Friday, hitting $69.07. 10,368,291 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,108,999. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.92 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.33 and its 200-day moving average is $63.75. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $13.38 and a one year high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative return on equity of 14.42% and a negative net margin of 26.81%. Equities research analysts predict that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Benjamin Silbermann sold 105,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.18, for a total transaction of $7,158,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,158,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 9,767 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $703,224.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,151,372 shares of company stock valued at $86,265,637.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

