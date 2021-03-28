Riverpark Capital Management LLC Has $228,000 Stock Holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 26.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,166 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $228,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sigma Planning Corp bought a new position in Quanta Services during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,541,000. Hill City Capital LP acquired a new position in Quanta Services in the fourth quarter valued at $7,202,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its position in Quanta Services by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Quanta Services by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,679 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,687,000 after acquiring an additional 116,643 shares during the period. Finally, Energy Income Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 854,830 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,186,000 after acquiring an additional 47,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PWR shares. Citigroup raised their target price on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, B. Riley cut shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.27.

Shares of NYSE:PWR traded up $3.66 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $87.14. 1,407,367 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,998. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.70 and a 12 month high of $88.97. The company has a market cap of $12.06 billion, a PE ratio of 32.15 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $81.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.79.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is currently 7.87%.

In other Quanta Services news, CAO Jerry K. Lemon sold 5,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.09, for a total value of $492,599.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derrick A. Jensen sold 36,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.99, for a total transaction of $2,976,382.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 373,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,226,439.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 148,805 shares of company stock worth $12,278,590. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Quanta Services Profile

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

