Riverpark Capital Management LLC Acquires 158 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Riverpark Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,461 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 1.9% of Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Riverpark Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 33.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOGL traded down $7.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2,024.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,398,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,331. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2,063.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,777.16. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,075.08 and a one year high of $2,145.14. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Loop Capital upgraded Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,075.98.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

