Rite Aid (NYSE:RAD) Trading Up 5.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Rite Aid Co. (NYSE:RAD) shot up 5.9% during trading on Friday after Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $27.00. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock. Rite Aid traded as high as $19.80 and last traded at $19.67. 8,584 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,818,810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.57.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on RAD. TheStreet raised shares of Rite Aid from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Rite Aid from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Rite Aid currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.75.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RAD. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Rite Aid by 116.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 537,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,105,000 after purchasing an additional 289,412 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Rite Aid by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 132,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,261,000 after buying an additional 6,282 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 7.9% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 16,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rite Aid by 3.8% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 50,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 1,850 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in shares of Rite Aid by 82.1% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 552,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,245,000 after acquiring an additional 249,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.28% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.53 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.89 and a 200 day moving average of $16.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Rite Aid Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail drugstores in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Retail Pharmacy and Pharmacy Services. The Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of other merchandise, including over-the-counter medications, health and beauty aids, personal care items, cosmetics, household items, food and beverages, greeting cards, seasonal merchandise, and other every day and convenience products.

