Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Up 28.9% Over Last 7 Days

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on March 27th. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000276 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $79.19 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded up 28.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Ripio Credit Network

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

