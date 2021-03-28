Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $70.00.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

NYSE:RIO opened at $78.05 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a 52 week low of $42.49 and a 52 week high of $92.85. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 0.67.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is currently 97.63%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 345 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in Rio Tinto Group by 61.8% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 419 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, silver, molybdenum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and uranium. It is also involved in the alumina production; primary aluminum smelting; bauxite mining; alumina refining; and ilmenite, rutile, and zircon mining, as well as provision of gypsum.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.