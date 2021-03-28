Rice Hall James & Associates LLC Buys Shares of 2,826 Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD)

Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cantel Medical by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,839,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,649,000 after buying an additional 332,231 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cantel Medical by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,935,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,933,000 after acquiring an additional 270,025 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Cantel Medical by 3,002.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,269,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,704,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228,477 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Cantel Medical by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 902,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,183,000 after purchasing an additional 54,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Cantel Medical by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 797,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,889,000 after purchasing an additional 8,327 shares during the last quarter. 95.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CMD stock opened at $80.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.37. The company has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 3.13. Cantel Medical Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $26.19 and a fifty-two week high of $89.10.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.29. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 11.19% and a net margin of 3.38%. The company had revenue of $294.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Cantel Medical’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Cantel Medical Corp. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Sidoti cut shares of Cantel Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.20.

Cantel Medical

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Medical segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; disinfectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets and transport systems; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

